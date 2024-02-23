Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (LSE:BVA) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 10.47

The average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (LSE:BVA) has been revised to 10.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 9.83 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.20 to a high of 14.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.10% from the latest reported closing price of 9.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVA is 0.35%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 569,795K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 64,916K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,624K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 28.19% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 58,970K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,571K shares, representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 40.60% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 54,540K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,003K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 4.32% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 36,159K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,378K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 13.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,257K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 99.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 1,094.72% over the last quarter.

