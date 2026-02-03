Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVXF) Price Target Increased by 12.78% to 25.66

The average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (OTCPK:BBVXF) has been revised to $25.66 / share. This is an increase of 12.78% from the prior estimate of $22.75 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.84 to a high of $30.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 147.47% from the latest reported closing price of $10.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVXF is 0.91%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 105,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 17,270K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,358K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 12,570K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,231K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 15.40% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 11,336K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 18.00% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 9,589K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 18.22% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 8,129K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.