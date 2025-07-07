Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Toyota Motor have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, commonly known as BBVA, is a global banking and financial services juggernaut. Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain, the company enjoys a large footprint in Spain, Turkey, and throughout Latin America, notably in Mexico and Argentina. BBVA is a full-service bank that offers a broad variety of financial products and services to customers of all sizes, including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations.



These services include retail banking (such as checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and credit cards), private banking (investment and advisory services), corporate and investment banking (business lending, treasury management, and specialized financial solutions), asset management, and insurance.

BBVA Embraces the AI Revolution

Although BBVA has been in business for over a century, the company is not afraid to embrace new technology and innovate. Below are three ways BBVA is leveraging the latest AI technology to spur growth and efficiency:

· Empowering Employees: BBVA utilizes Alphabet’s Gemini and Microsoft’sChatGPT to create task-specific bots, saving time and enhancing employee efficiency.

· Financial Coaching: BBVA has integrated AI into its mobile app as an AI financial coach. The AI-powered app allows customers to set financial goals and generate a uniquely tailored plan. Users of these AI-driven tools have enjoyed significant growth in their savings accounts (up 11% in Spain & 20% in Mexico).

· Legal & Marketing: BBVA has deployed AI to take over repetitive tasks in its legal and marketing departments.

BBVA is Growing Rapidly

BBVA has some of the fastest earnings growth among banks worldwide. The company has grown its quarterly EPS at a double-digit pace for more than eight consecutive quarters.

BBVA: A High Probability Technical Set Up

BBVA shares are trouncing the market, gaining more than 60% year-to-date. That said, they are not extended. The stock is forming a weekly bull flag pattern and is retreating to the 10-week moving average for the first time since breaking out – a high probability technical zone.

Bottom Line

BBVA is a force in the global banking industry. Through its expansive financial services business and strategic integration of AI tools, the company is poised to continue gaining market share.

Zacks Rank #5 stock Toyota Motor is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of revenue and production volume. Founded in 1973, the Japan-based Toyota Motor Corporation offers a broad product portfolio, with a full range of vehicles, including cars, minivans, and trucks. Though roughly half of Toyota’s revenue is still derived from internal combustion vehicles, the company has carved out a broad niche with its hybrid cars, which comprise nearly 48% of sales. Toyota is an international business with large footprints in the domestic Japanese market, North America, Europe, and Asia.

Toyota: Caught Between the US/Japan Trade War

US President Donald Trump has warned trading partners to make a deal with the United States before the July 9th deadline or face steep ‘Liberation Day’ - Esque tariff hikes. While the US has announced trade deals with China, the UK, and Vietnam, trade tensions rhetoric between the US and China has escalated recently. Currently, Japan faces 10% tariffs from the US during a 90-day pause period. However, if Japan does not agree to a deal with the US, Trump has threatened tariff hikes to come to a more “fair” trade agreement.



At the heart of Trump’s argument is his discontent with the automotive trade imbalance, where Japan sells thousands of cars in the United States and does not allow the US to sell cars to Japan. Unfortunately for Toyota investors, the company is stuck in the middle of an escalating trade war.

Tariffs Crush Toyota’s Profit Margins

Toyota is suffering a 20.8% contraction in year-over-year profit margins as material prices and US-imposed tariffs take their toll on the company.

With the Trump tariff deadline looming, the potential for tariff-induced price hikes is a signficant uncertainty for the company.

Toyota Exbibits Relative Price Weakness

TM shares are rangebound, trading below the 200-day moving average, and are underperforming the S&P 500 Index significantly. In my experience, weakness begets weakness, and with TM down 15% over the past year, the stock is likely dead money for the moment.

Bottom Line

While Toyota remains a global automotive powerhouse, the looming July 9th tariff deadline and President Trump’s aggressive tariffs threaten Toyota’s profit margins, which are already contracting.

Tariffs & Tech: How Exposed Is Comfort Systems' Project Pipeline?

As tariff headlines rattle the construction and tech sectors,Comfort Systems USA finds itself at the intersection of both. With 37% of its first-quarter 2025 revenue tied to advanced tech projects—including data centers and semiconductor fabs—the company’s exposure to trade policy uncertainty is real, especially as materials and equipment costs come under pressure.

Nonetheless, Comfort Systems management emphasized that most large project costs are locked in early, with pricing based on solid quotes from suppliers. The company also benefits from strong relationships with customers who are often willing to share inflation risks. So far, suppliers’ price hikes remain within typical ranges, and there’s no evidence of sticker shock or project delays stemming from the latest round of tariffs.

Comfort Systems’ scale, diversified backlog, and disciplined project selection help cushion macro shocks. A record $6.9 billion backlog, up 16% year over year on a same-store basis, reflects strong momentum, especially in tech and institutional markets. The company’s teams are already booking into 2026, with healthcare construction gaining ground as a new growth engine.

While management remains cautious and acknowledges the fluid macro environment, they see no letup in demand for mechanical and electrical contracting in complex builds. In the near term, tariffs may cause localized cost shifts, but Comfort Systems’ execution, margin discipline, and customer relationships appear strong enough to absorb the impact.

EMCOR and Limbach Face Similar Risks

Comfort Systems isn’t alone in navigating tariff-related uncertainty in tech-driven construction. EMCOR Group, a larger peer, also derives significant revenue from mechanical and electrical contracting across commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors. Like Comfort Systems, EMCOR is exposed to material cost inflation and relies heavily on pre-bid pricing to protect margins. Its size and diversified portfolio give it resilience, but tech project delays—especially in semiconductor and data center investments—could pressure growth.

Limbach Holdings, a smaller competitor, is more narrowly focused on mechanical systems for institutional and healthcare clients. While its lower exposure to hyperscale tech may reduce tariff vulnerability, its tighter margins and smaller scale offer less flexibility to absorb cost shocks. Unlike Comfort Systems, LMB lacks the geographic breadth and backlog depth to hedge against rapid policy shifts. In contrast, Comfort Systems’ execution scale and customer diversity continue to give it a relative advantage amid an unpredictable tariff landscape.

FIX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Comfort Systems stock has gained 78.8% in the past three months, outpacing the industry and the S&P 500’s rise of 33.9% and 22.9%, respectively.

The stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7X.

Comfort Systems’ earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have trended upward in the past 60 days to $19.28 per share and to $20.41, respectively. The estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 indicate 32.1% and 5.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Comfort Systems currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

