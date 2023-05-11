BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTA EUR.49 (LSE:BVA) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 8.30

The average one-year price target for BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTA EUR.49 (LSE:BVA) has been revised to 8.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 7.86 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.09 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.25% from the latest reported closing price of 6.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTA EUR.49. This is a decrease of 249 owner(s) or 36.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVA is 0.48%, an increase of 62.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 614,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 59,266K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,383K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 26.96% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 46,247K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares, representing an increase of 89.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 1,092.23% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 40,797K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,465K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 12.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32,108K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 930.47% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 28,887K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,045K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVA by 42.23% over the last quarter.

See all BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTA EUR.49 regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.