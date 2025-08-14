Is Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Bilbao (BBVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco Bilbao is a member of our Finance group, which includes 869 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBVA has returned about 92.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 11.2% on average. As we can see, Banco Bilbao is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is IREN Limited (IREN). The stock is up 80.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, IREN Limited's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banco Bilbao is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.8% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, IREN Limited falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 93 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.1%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Bilbao and IREN Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

