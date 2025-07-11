Is Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Bilbao (BBVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Bilbao is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBVA has returned about 60.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Banco Bilbao is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST). The stock has returned 26.7% year-to-date.

In Peakstone Realty Trust's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.1% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Peakstone Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 99-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Bilbao and Peakstone Realty Trust as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

