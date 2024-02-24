Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BBAR) Price Target Increased by 31.04% to 6.99

The average one-year price target for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BBAR) has been revised to 6.99 / share. This is an increase of 31.04% from the prior estimate of 5.33 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.20 to a high of 8.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from the latest reported closing price of 6.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAR is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.15% to 3,973K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 982K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 655K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 91.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 41.30% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 371K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 30.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Glenorchy Capital holds 356K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 350K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAR by 23.28% over the last quarter.

BBVA Argentina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BBVA Argentina, formerly BBVA Banco Francés, is a financial institution in Argentina

