Banco BBVA Argentina Reveals Strong Shareholder Control

November 20, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) has released an update.

Banco BBVA Argentina has reported its financial position as of September 30, 2024, indicating that its controlling group holds 66.55% of the total capital stock. The company, a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., does not have share-convertible debt securities or stock options, which may interest investors looking for stable equity holdings.

