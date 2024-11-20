Banco BBVA Argentina Reveals Strong Shareholder Control

Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) has released an update.

Banco BBVA Argentina has reported its financial position as of September 30, 2024, indicating that its controlling group holds 66.55% of the total capital stock. The company, a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., does not have share-convertible debt securities or stock options, which may interest investors looking for stable equity holdings.

