Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina SA (Symbol: BBAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.73, changing hands as low as $15.50 per share. Banco BBVA Argentina SA shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $23.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.