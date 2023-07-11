Banco ABC Brasil (B3:ABCB4) Price Target Decreased by 6.83% to 23.34

The average one-year price target for Banco ABC Brasil (B3:ABCB4) has been revised to 23.34 / share. This is an decrease of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 25.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.97 to a high of 30.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from the latest reported closing price of 18.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco ABC Brasil. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB4 is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.58% to 4,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,473K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB4 by 4.16% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 644K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 561K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB4 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 428K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 45.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB4 by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 321K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.