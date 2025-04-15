BANCFIRST|OK Earnings Preview: Recent $BANF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANCFIRST|OK ($BANF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $164,902,380 and earnings of $1.61 per share.

BANCFIRST|OK Insider Trading Activity

BANCFIRST|OK insiders have traded $BANF stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM SCOTT MARTIN (Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,405 shares for an estimated $11,878,563 .

. STREET BANKING PARTNERS LP MAIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,702 shares for an estimated $3,838,718 .

. LESLIE JEANNINE RAINBOLT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,702 shares for an estimated $3,838,718 .

. DAVID E RAINBOLT (Executive & Director) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 34,701 shares for an estimated $3,838,608 .

. DENNIS JAY HANNAH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,543 shares for an estimated $1,334,573 .

. F FORD DRUMMOND (Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,192,778 .

. DARRYL SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $610,315

DENNIS L BRAND (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $506,000

BANCFIRST|OK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of BANCFIRST|OK stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

