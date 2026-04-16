BancFirst Corporation Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - BancFirst Corporation (BANF) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $63.00 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $56.11 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $179.00 million from $164.84 million last year.

BancFirst Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.00 Mln. vs. $56.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $179.00 Mln vs. $164.84 Mln last year.

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