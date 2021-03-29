BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BANF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $72.93, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.38 and a 155.4% increase over the 52 week low of $28.56.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.11%, compared to an industry average of 17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 273.46% over the last 100 days.

