BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BANF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.77, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $64.77, representing a -16.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.38 and a 86.44% increase over the 52 week low of $34.74.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.78%, compared to an industry average of 29%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (BANF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 55.61% over the last 100 days.

