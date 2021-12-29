BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.38, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $70.38, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.38 and a 30.89% increase over the 52 week low of $53.77.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.5%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the banf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 31.48% over the last 100 days.

