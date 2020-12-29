BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.59, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $58.59, representing a -8.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.96 and a 125.35% increase over the 52 week low of $26.00.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.79%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANF as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an increase of 20.67% over the last 100 days.

