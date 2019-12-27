BancFirst Corporation (BANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.87, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANF was $62.87, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.41 and a 30.17% increase over the 52 week low of $48.30.

BANF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports BANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.81%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANF Dividend History page.

