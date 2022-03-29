BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.80), with shares changing hands as low as $27.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BANFP was trading at a 11.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.26% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BANFP shares, versus BANF:

Below is a dividend history chart for BANFP, showing historical dividend payments on BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities :

In Tuesday trading, BancFirst Corp.'s BFC Capital Trust II 7.20% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: BANFP) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANF) are up about 0.7%.

