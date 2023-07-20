BancFirst (BANF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BancFirst (BANF) reported $153.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +1.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BancFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.87% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.86%.

: 3.87% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.86%. Efficiency ratio : 52.7% compared to the 52.25% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 52.7% compared to the 52.25% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $47.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.74 million.

: $47.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.74 million. Net Interest Income: $105.93 million versus $109.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of BancFirst have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

