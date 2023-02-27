BancFirst (BANF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

BancFirst said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $91.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 4.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for BancFirst is $92.56. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $91.55.

The projected annual revenue for BancFirst is $642MM, an increase of 17.26%. The projected annual EPS is $6.66, an increase of 12.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in BancFirst. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANF is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 16,005K shares. The put/call ratio of BANF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,187K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 53.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,291K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 8.91% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 1,110K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 40.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 464K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Bancfirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BancFirst Corporation is a corporation which operates under the name BancFirst, a state chartered bank in Oklahoma, United States.

