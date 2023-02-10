Bancel Stephane Cuts Stake in Moderna (MRNA)

Fintel reports that Bancel Stephane has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.15MM shares of Moderna Inc (MRNA). This represents 7.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 31.54MM shares and 7.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.06% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $238.60. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $531.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.06% from its latest reported closing price of $164.48.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is $8,915MM, a decrease of 58.32%. The projected annual EPS is $5.37, a decrease of 81.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 263,398K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 44,787K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,280K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,918K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 14.06% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 28.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,627K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

