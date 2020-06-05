Banca Profilo shares jump as biggest shareholder lays ground for possible takeover

By 0942 GMT shares in Profilo were suspended due to excessive volatility after a jump of 17.52% on unusually high volumes.

"Investors probably bet on M&A opportunities. If Sator sells its stake, Profilo could become prey at a time when the issue of banking consolidation is particularly hot," a Milan-based trader said.

Sator, which is advised by Lazard LAZ.N, will check with the fund's clients whether they were interested in directly investing in Profilo, the bank added.

Profilo, in its new industrial plan to 2023 set out on Friday, does not rule out growing externally, both in Italy and abroad, especially in asset management and financial technology.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Louise Heavens)

