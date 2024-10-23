Banca Popolare di Sondrio’s Rating Upgrade to ‘BBB’

Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. (IT:BPSO) has released an update.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio has received an upgraded credit rating from Morningstar DBRS, elevating its long-term issuer rating to a ‘BBB’ investment grade with a stable outlook. This improvement is attributed to the bank’s enhanced financial fundamentals, including profitability, asset quality, and strong capital buffers. These factors demonstrate the bank’s robust performance and prudent financial management.

