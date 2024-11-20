Banca Monte dei Paschi Strengthens Market Position with New Bond

News & Insights

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SPA (IT:BMPS) has released an update.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has successfully issued a 750 million Euro Senior Preferred bond, receiving strong market demand with orders reaching 2.4 billion Euros from international investors. This high demand allowed the bank to set a favorable coupon rate, highlighting its improved financial standing and ability to reduce funding costs. The bond, which will mature in 2030, is part of the bank’s strategy to strengthen its market presence and funding plan.

