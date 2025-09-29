Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMDPF) Price Target Increased by 27.93% to 11.09

The average one-year price target for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCPK:BMDPF) has been revised to $11.09 / share. This is an increase of 27.93% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.34 to a high of $13.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.59% from the latest reported closing price of $5.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMDPF is 0.30%, an increase of 30.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 127,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,949K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,694K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,891K shares , representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMDPF by 20.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,890K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,229K shares , representing a decrease of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMDPF by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Fund holds 6,139K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,493K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMDPF by 10.46% over the last quarter.

