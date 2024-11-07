News & Insights

Banca Mediolanum Sees 18% Profit Surge in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Banca Mediolanum SpA (IT:BMED) has released an update.

Banca Mediolanum SpA reported a robust 18% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €674.3 million, driven by strong performance in asset management and customer acquisition. The company also announced an interim dividend of €0.37 per share, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders amid favorable market conditions. With total assets under management growing to €133 billion, Banca Mediolanum continues to expand its market presence and enhance its financial stability.

