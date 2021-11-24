Banca Mediolanum founder and honorary president Ennio Doris dies - statement

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum's BMED.MI founder Ennio Doris has died in the early hours of Wednesday, aged 81, a company statement said.

In September he had stepped down as chairman of the lender and in November he had been appointed as honorary president

Doris is survived by his wife Lina Tombolato, daughter Sara and son Massimo, Chief Executive of Banca Mediolanum.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.