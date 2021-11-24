BMED

Banca Mediolanum founder and honorary president Ennio Doris dies - statement

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published

Banca Mediolanum's founder Ennio Doris has died in the early hours of Wednesday, aged 81, a company statement said.

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum's BMED.MI founder Ennio Doris has died in the early hours of Wednesday, aged 81, a company statement said.

In September he had stepped down as chairman of the lender and in November he had been appointed as honorary president

Doris is survived by his wife Lina Tombolato, daughter Sara and son Massimo, Chief Executive of Banca Mediolanum.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMED

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More