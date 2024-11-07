News & Insights

Banca Ifis Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Banca Ifis SPA (IT:IF) has released an update.

Banca Ifis SPA reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit to 127 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performance in commercial activities, NPL business, and proprietary finance. Despite challenges like increased funding costs, the bank’s solid liquidity position and capital strength support an interim dividend of 63 million euros for 2024. The bank remains optimistic about achieving its profit guidance for the year, amidst ongoing digital and ESG transformation efforts.

