Banca Generali targets dividend of 7.5-8.5 eur/shr in plan to 2024

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Banca Generali targets a dividend payout of between 7.5 and 8.5 euros per share ($8.48-$9.61) for the years to 2024 as the Italian asset manager is set to boost its offering and make its business more digital under a new plan unveiled on Monday.

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banca Generali BGN.MI targets a dividend payout of between 7.5 and 8.5 euros per share ($8.48-$9.61) for the years to 2024 as the Italian asset manager is set to boost its offering and make its business more digital under a new plan unveiled on Monday.

The bank, which mainly offers personal finance services, expects cumulated total net inflows of between 18-22 billion euros over the period as well as a compound annual growth rate in recurring net profit of 10%-15.

The wealth management arm of Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI last week posted a record full-year net profit, adding it would distribute a dividend of 1.95 euro per share on 2021 results.

Banca Generali added it plans to reach net zero emissions by 2040. ($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More