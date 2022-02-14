Banca Generali targets dividend of 7.5-8.5 eur/shr in plan to 2024

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banca Generali BGN.MI targets a dividend payout of between 7.5 and 8.5 euros per share ($8.48-$9.61) for the years to 2024 as the Italian asset manager is set to boost its offering and make its business more digital under a new plan unveiled on Monday.

The bank, which mainly offers personal finance services, expects cumulated total net inflows of between 18-22 billion euros over the period as well as a compound annual growth rate in recurring net profit of 10%-15.

The wealth management arm of Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI last week posted a record full-year net profit, adding it would distribute a dividend of 1.95 euro per share on 2021 results.

Banca Generali added it plans to reach net zero emissions by 2040. ($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

