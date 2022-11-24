Banca Generali drops 7% as M&A speculation cools

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Generali BGN.MI fell 6.8% on Thursday, with a trader citing a report that cooled speculation over a potential deal between its parent, Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI and U.S. investment firm Guggenheim Partners.

Earlier this year Bloomberg reported that Generali has held informal deal talks with Guggenheim Partners on a range of options including a full acquisition of the U.S. firm's asset management business. For a deal of this size Generali may have needed to divest a core asset like Banca Generali.

A source close to the situation told Reuters at the time that Generali had been exploring several potential U.S. acquisition targets in the asset management business in recent months and Guggenheim may be among them.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

