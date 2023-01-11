Banc Of California Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.36, changing hands as high as $17.48 per share. Banc Of California Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.86 per share, with $22.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.34.

