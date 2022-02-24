Banc Of California Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banc Of California Inc's 7.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BANC.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BANC.PRE was trading at a 1.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BANC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Banc Of California Inc's 7.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Thursday trading, Banc Of California Inc's 7.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BANC.PRE) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANC) are off about 4.3%.

