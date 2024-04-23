Banc of California, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Banc of California, Inc. (BANC):

Earnings: $28.189 million in Q1 vs. -$1.205 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q1 vs. -$15.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Banc of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.681 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $272.964 million in Q1 vs. $315.663 million in the same period last year.

