Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BANC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANC was $20.94, representing a 0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 225.16% increase over the 52 week low of $6.44.

BANC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BANC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 193%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BANC as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 386.41% over the last 100 days.

