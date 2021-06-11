Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BANC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.25, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANC was $18.25, representing a -14.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.40 and a 102.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

BANC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BANC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175.83%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BANC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANC as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (BANC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 46.57% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.