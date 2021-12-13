Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BANC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BANC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.27, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANC was $20.27, representing a -8.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.09 and a 42.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.27.

BANC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports BANC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 231.25%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the banc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BANC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BANC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 32.31% over the last 100 days. FDM has the highest percent weighting of BANC at 0.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.