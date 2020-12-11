Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BANC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BANC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.56, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BANC was $14.56, representing a -23.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.12 and a 126.09% increase over the 52 week low of $6.44.

BANC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BANC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BANC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -72.47%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

