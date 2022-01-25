Banc of California, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $$4.02 million, or $$0.07 per share. This compares with $$17.70 million, or $$0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $$77.89 million from $$68.53 million last year.

Banc of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

