Banc of California in talks to buy PacWest Bancorp - WSJ

July 25, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - Banc of California BANC.N is in advanced talks to buy PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the report said. Shares of PacWest were down 27% in afternoon trading.

PacWest has been signing deals to shed some assets and strengthen its balance sheet after it was rocked by the regional banking crisis earlier this year.

Private equity firms Centerbridge and Warburg Pincus are planning to contribute equity to help fund the deal, the report said.

