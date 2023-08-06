Banc of California (FRA:FPB) Price Target Increased by 8.58% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (FRA:FPB) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 8.58% from the prior estimate of 15.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.78 to a high of 20.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.79% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPB is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 61,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,021K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 89.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,001K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 25.79% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,402K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,153K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing a decrease of 60.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 27.10% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,955K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 28.12% over the last quarter.

