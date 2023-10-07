Banc of California (FRA:FPB) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 18.97

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (FRA:FPB) has been revised to 18.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 17.65 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.73 to a high of 21.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.37% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPB is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 57,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,736K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 16.43% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,402K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,103K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 20.32% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,992K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 1,624K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 72.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 165.75% over the last quarter.

