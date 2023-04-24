Banc of California (FRA:FPB) Price Target Decreased by 14.53% to 15.10

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (FRA:FPB) has been revised to 15.10 / share. This is an decrease of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 17.66 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 16.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPB is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 61,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,137K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,121K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 3,453K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,402K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,949K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPB by 7.10% over the last quarter.

