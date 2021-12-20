Banc Of California Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BANC

In trading on Monday, shares of Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.59, changing hands as low as $18.31 per share. Banc Of California Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.38 per share, with $22.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.