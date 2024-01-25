Banc of California (BANC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Banc of California (BANC) reported revenue of $193.06 million, up 145% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.46, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +23.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was -43.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 1.7% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.7% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $35.42 billion versus $34.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $35.42 billion versus $34.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 127.3% versus 93.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 127.3% versus 93.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Non-performing assets : $81.67 million versus $166.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $81.67 million versus $166.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 9% versus 8.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9% versus 8.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-performing loans : $74.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.73 million.

: $74.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.73 million. Net Interest Income: $151.05 million compared to the $169.15 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Banc of California have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.