Banc of California (BANC) Price Target Increased by 8.89% to 18.14

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has been revised to 18.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.89% from the prior estimate of 16.66 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.77% from the latest reported closing price of 13.98 / share.

Banc of California Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.21%, an increase of 15.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.26% to 65,717K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,539K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,402K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,903K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,877K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 41.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 31.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,850K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Banc of California Background Information

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

