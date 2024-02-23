Banc of California (BANC) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 16.26 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from the latest reported closing price of 14.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 29.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.24%, an increase of 20.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.34% to 145,847K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 15,593K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company.

Centerbridge Partners holds 6,098K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

FJ Capital Management holds 3,904K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 64.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 174.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,539K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,202K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Banc of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

