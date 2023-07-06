News & Insights

Banc Of California Appoints Joseph Kauder As New CFO

July 06, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Joseph Kauder as its new chief financial officer, effective July 10.

He will be replacing Raymond Rindone who has been the interim chief financial officer after the previous finance chief left the company effective March 31.

Joseph comes with more than 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry and has held executive roles in companies like Wells Fargo Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and GE Capital.

On Wednesday, shares of Banc of California closed at $11.65, down 1.10% or $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

