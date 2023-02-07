Banc Funds Co Updates Holdings in South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.42MM shares and 3.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.56% Upside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.56% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for South Atlantic Bancshares is $52MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 2.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SABK is 0.7303%, an increase of 30.9731%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 898K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 289,568 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 185,109 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

