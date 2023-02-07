Banc Funds Co Updates Holdings in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF). This represents 3.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.73MM shares and 2.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.63% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Malvern Bancorp is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.84.

The projected annual revenue for Malvern Bancorp is $33MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual EPS is $1.01, an increase of 9.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malvern Bancorp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLVF is 0.1689%, a decrease of 15.8569%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 3,486K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 753,961 shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 519,446 shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624,487 shares, representing a decrease of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLVF by 31.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 484,729 shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,759 shares, representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLVF by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 205,916 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,216 shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLVF by 15.72% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 200,000 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Malvern Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity. Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, Palm Beach, and Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank's primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and affiliation with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

