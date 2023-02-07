Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Orange County Bancorp (OBT)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.49MM shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.80% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange County Bancorp is $51.51. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from its latest reported closing price of $50.60.

The projected annual revenue for Orange County Bancorp is $98MM, an increase of 21.60%. The projected annual EPS is $5.52, an increase of 27.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange County Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 17.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OBT is 0.2468%, a decrease of 3.6463%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 2,458K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors holds 610,983 shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,476 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 361,234 shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365,609 shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 244,246 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241,332 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 131,408 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 110,388 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,656 shares, representing a decrease of 41.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Orange County Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

Orange County Bancorp said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $50.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 2.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=62).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Orange County Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

